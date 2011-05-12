Daniel

Cover: Cheapsynth – Purple Heart

Cover: Cheapsynth – Purple Heart sepia type serif music chillwave cover
"And then we came back and we were different and everybody wants to know: God, what happened to those guys over there?"

This is the cover of a chillwave / synth pop track about the Vietnam war made by Cheapsynth aka. me. Listen to the song on Bandcamp: http://cheapsynth.bandcamp.com/

