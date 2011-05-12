DΛNIEL PΛUL

[GIF] Animated iOS Notification drop exit

DΛNIEL PΛUL
DΛNIEL PΛUL
  • Save
[GIF] Animated iOS Notification drop exit iphone gif animation tweetbot black blue dark ios note notification ipod ipad
Download color palette

Animated notification box and its drop exit like tweetbot... (I love tweetbot... :)

3cbd7cb8dac40a98725068828bed211c
Rebound of
iOS Notification Redesigned
By DΛNIEL PΛUL
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
DΛNIEL PΛUL
DΛNIEL PΛUL

More by DΛNIEL PΛUL

View profile
    • Like