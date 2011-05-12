Joshua M. Smith

Laser Engraved Skateboards

Joshua M. Smith
Joshua M. Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Laser Engraved Skateboards illustration vector laser etching
Download color palette

A couple boards I had done up for a recent Gallery Show.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Joshua M. Smith
Joshua M. Smith
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joshua M. Smith

View profile
    • Like