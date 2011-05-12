Joshua M. Smith

Scott Dixon Indy Car Helmet

Joshua M. Smith
Joshua M. Smith
Hire Me
  • Save
Scott Dixon Indy Car Helmet illustration vector
Download color palette

Helmet design for Indy Car driver Scott Dixon for the Indy 500.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Joshua M. Smith
Joshua M. Smith
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joshua M. Smith

View profile
    • Like