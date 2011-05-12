Marshall Klickman

QRL Logo

Marshall Klickman
Marshall Klickman
  • Save
QRL Logo 3d typography logos
Download color palette

First draft of the logo for a Google Chrome extension I'm writing called QRL. It generates a QR code of the current tab's URL, so you can get to it on your phone easily. There's not much in it yet, but it's up on GitHub.

https://github.com/mklickman/QRL

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Marshall Klickman
Marshall Klickman

More by Marshall Klickman

View profile
    • Like