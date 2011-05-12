Mike Bruner

Wild Haven Honey _V1

Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Hire Me
  • Save
Wild Haven Honey _V1 honey sweet calligraphy gold yellow
Download color palette

working with some hand drawn calligraphy styles for a Honey label for my wife's new venture "honey bee's natural honey."

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Mike Bruner
Mike Bruner
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Mike Bruner

View profile
    • Like