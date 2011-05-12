Josiah Jost

Belief Pictures

Belief Pictures christian trinity cinema film reel black white negative space.
WIP icon for Belief Pictures. A Christian Film Company. Icon subtle creates the Trinity.

Posted on May 12, 2011
