Ben Reffie

Dribbble 34

Ben Reffie
Ben Reffie
  • Save
Dribbble 34 logo package vector product
Download color palette

I did this logo for an international product that will be launching soon enough. I even got to design the package for it as well. I'll put up some of it once I have some nice photos of everything all together.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Ben Reffie
Ben Reffie

More by Ben Reffie

View profile
    • Like