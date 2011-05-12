Gert van Duinen

Flyfish logo

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Hire Me
  • Save
Flyfish logo flyfish logo brandmark freshwater fishing saltwater fishing fly fishing flyfishing shimano waxwing lure bait animal logo designer identity designer icon designer symbol designer iconographer iconography
Download color palette

working on some final refinements, oh yeah

...based on one of the most popular flies used in saltwater fly fishing, the "clouser minnow"

@Logopond

Gert van Duinen
Gert van Duinen
Expert Logo Design & Brand Identity
Hire Me

More by Gert van Duinen

View profile
    • Like