Julia Khusainova

Settings Screen

Julia Khusainova
Julia Khusainova
  • Save
Settings Screen application iphone interface ux ui menu settings icons navigation
Download color palette

My first ever dribbble shot. Comments are greatly appreciated!

"Thank you" goes to awesome and talented @Chloe!

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Julia Khusainova
Julia Khusainova

More by Julia Khusainova

View profile
    • Like