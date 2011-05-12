Rg Enzon

Blu

Rg Enzon
Rg Enzon
  • Save
Blu blue gray grain simple minimal tricolor blog design rgenzon
Download color palette

Simple blog design that I've came up with (for practice, and maybe publishing). Done in 30 minutes or so.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Rg Enzon
Rg Enzon

More by Rg Enzon

View profile
    • Like