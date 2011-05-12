Jacqui Oakley

Taking South Texas Abroad

Section of InRe Magazine's Spring cover about six of the college's alumni and their experiences working overseas as lawyers. Full shot & process on my blog: http://jacquioakley.com/process-for-inre-magazine-map-cover-portraits It was fun doing something a bit different for a change & working with a more subdued colour palette. Thanks for looking!

