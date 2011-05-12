Images + Imbibe ValioCon2011

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
The 1st ever ToBeCreatives photo party. Images + Imbibe will be a little after party after the ValioCon 2011 bonfire. We will be shooting over to my room for some beers and photo fun. I will be shooting the portraits for my photo project ToBeCreatives. If you havent made your submission yet for the project, please do here ---> shootme.tobecreatives.com. Please RSVP so I know how much beer to buy. :)
RSVP HERE: http://twtvite.com/yv28h3