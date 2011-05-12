Michel Bozgounov

Pink Is The New Black

Pink Is The New Black fireworks dribbble pro grey pink black
Just playin' this afternoon... :-)

Had the idea for some time (it's possible that I am not the first one to imagine this funny poster).

[ larger size | editable Fw PNG: download ]

Posted on May 12, 2011
