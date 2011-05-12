Manwriting Typeface

Richard Miller

This is Manwriting, a handwriting typeface I released in 2010. The font contains hundreds of opentype ligature which simulate the unevenness human handwriting. The whole font can be seen at http://new.myfonts.com/fonts/millertype/manwriting/

Posted on May 12, 2011
