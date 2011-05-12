Austin Eidson

Watch The Trailer...

Austin Eidson
Austin Eidson
  • Save
Watch The Trailer... film documentary logo texture gotham ultra
Download color palette

My first Art & Graphics Direction for a film. Watch the trailer.

http://www.ciy.com/lovecostseverything

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Austin Eidson
Austin Eidson

More by Austin Eidson

View profile
    • Like