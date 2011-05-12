Ugur Akdemir

Card Game Interface (Pisti)

Ugur Akdemir
Ugur Akdemir
Hire Me
  • Save
Card Game Interface (Pisti) iphone ipad app game interface card wood green
Download color palette

You can view a live version in App Store http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/pisti-ii/id424594136
please leave me a comment :)

569cd89460b2348aad112e2ac8f4e22a
Rebound of
Card game
By Ugur Akdemir
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Ugur Akdemir
Ugur Akdemir
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ugur Akdemir

View profile
    • Like