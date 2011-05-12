Project 52.18 - Wolverine - Done

Project 5218th installment is up !

Wolverine created by Len Wein and John Romita, Sr.

"I'm the best there is at what I do. But what I do isn't very nice."

— Uncanny X-Men #162 (1982)

- - - -

Isn't Wolvie one of the most fascinating X-Men? And you say whatever you want, but Hugh Jackman does a really good job at portraying him.