Project 52.18 - Wolverine - Done

Project 5218th installment is up !
Wolverine created by Len Wein and John Romita, Sr.
"I'm the best there is at what I do. But what I do isn't very nice."
— Uncanny X-Men #162 (1982)
- - - -
Isn't Wolvie one of the most fascinating X-Men? And you say whatever you want, but Hugh Jackman does a really good job at portraying him.