Project 52.18 - Wolverine - Done

Project 52.18 - Wolverine - Done
Project 5218th installment is up !

Wolverine created by Len Wein and John Romita, Sr.

"I'm the best there is at what I do. But what I do isn't very nice."
Uncanny X-Men #162 (1982)

- - - -
Isn't Wolvie one of the most fascinating X-Men? And you say whatever you want, but Hugh Jackman does a really good job at portraying him.

Project 52.18 - Wolverine - Almost there
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Posted on May 12, 2011
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband.
