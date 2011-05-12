Zsolt Jakab

Ice hockey rink

Zsolt Jakab
Zsolt Jakab
Hire Me
  • Save
Ice hockey rink ice ice hockey blue players goal rink sport
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Zsolt Jakab
Zsolt Jakab
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Zsolt Jakab

View profile
    • Like