Eivind Borgersen

Blind Stamped Sleeve

Eivind Borgersen
Eivind Borgersen
  • Save
Blind Stamped Sleeve letterpress sleeve red self-promotion
Download color palette

Att: Art D. Irector — Final design for the sleeve. Blindstamped using letterpress and movable type. Sending them off tomorrow, fingers crossed!

Db079fc767da1922ca4fd48cc6da05f4
Rebound of
Shameless Self-promotion
By Eivind Borgersen
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Eivind Borgersen
Eivind Borgersen

More by Eivind Borgersen

View profile
    • Like