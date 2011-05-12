Josh Sager

Passion Infographic

This week someone asked me what I was passionate about. It was hard for me to tell them so I made an infographic. You can see the whole thing here. http://joshsagermedia.com/img/Passion-InfoGraphic-Josh-Sager.jpg

Posted on May 12, 2011
