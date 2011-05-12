Ben Briggs

38%

Ben Briggs
Ben Briggs
  • Save
38% helvetica futura dark
Download color palette

I also agree that the Helvetica percentage sign isn’t the best match, but I didn’t think the serif worked that well. How about Futura?

122729ed72a09a1ef581a7ddd203595f
Rebound of
Training App
By Jonathan Lochhead
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Ben Briggs
Ben Briggs

More by Ben Briggs

View profile
    • Like