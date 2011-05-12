Konstantin Datz

Swim Shorts iPhone Icon

Swim Shorts iPhone Icon swim shorts icon iphone beach blue ios
an icon i made for an upcoming iPhone app.

please check out: http://www.stratospheretech.com/

512px version: http://dl.dropbox.com/u/2614928/SwimShorts_Iphone_Icon.png

please tell me what you think :P

Posted on May 12, 2011
