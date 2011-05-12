Nikolay Verin

MacPaw Custom Logo

Nikolay Verin
Nikolay Verin
  • Save
MacPaw Custom Logo logo macpaw mac
Download color palette

I don't like the original colors and shadings of MacPaw logo so I've made my version of it. Also I change the Paw shape on logo, made it more Paw alike. on original logo Fingers of Paw looks like a Bubbles or something and not so as a Paw.

Bu sure this is only my thing :P

42dc7680406122409ee218095593c052
Rebound of
MacPaw Logo
By Dmitry Novikov
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Nikolay Verin
Nikolay Verin

More by Nikolay Verin

View profile
    • Like