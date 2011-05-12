J.T. Trollman

Snapwiz graph

J.T. Trollman
J.T. Trollman
  • Save
Snapwiz graph graph line graph dashboard
Download color palette

The bubbles for the "hours spent this week" have mouseover pop-ups that explain the day and how many hours it represents.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
J.T. Trollman
J.T. Trollman

More by J.T. Trollman

View profile
    • Like