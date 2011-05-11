Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio

Damn the Torpedoes - skectch

Damn the Torpedoes - skectch
This is a photo of the two right hand side panels of the triptych. Lately, in an effort to rein in the madness and focus on composition, I've been taking photos midway through and doodling new ideas overtop. Definitely helps when the piece is this big, too.

By Jamie Lawson / Poly Studio
