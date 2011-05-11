Jimmy Wilson

For the Love of Music

Jimmy Wilson
Jimmy Wilson
  • Save
For the Love of Music heart music vector photograph paper texture red
Download color palette

Used a process Graham Smith once wrote up to make it look like it's photographed on heavy linen paper. Used it in the first process write up finally posted to my portfolio. More to come soon. http://bit.ly/kGiB1u

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Jimmy Wilson
Jimmy Wilson

More by Jimmy Wilson

View profile
    • Like