Josh Hemsley

Earth Aid Business Cards

Josh Hemsley
Josh Hemsley
Hire Me
  • Save
Earth Aid Business Cards business cards green gray white
Download color palette

After 9 months I finally got around to creating new business cards for our team at Earth Aid. A bit overdue I'd say.

Nothing crazy going on with the print. Just keeping things simple and efficient.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Josh Hemsley
Josh Hemsley
Make today better than yesterday. 😊
Hire Me

More by Josh Hemsley

View profile
    • Like