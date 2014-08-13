Thin icons for an app

Trending designs to inspire you
I am working on an iOs app which will be actually an interactive magazine about Russia in English and German languages, so I had to create some icons for it too. I wanted them to be thin and light and in brand red color of the news dealer I am working for. The fun part is that I really needed four or five icons, but the process captured me so I decided to make some more - who knows maybe I will use them later.
All done in Fireworks, which still rule, in my opinion :-P