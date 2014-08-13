Concept website Moveme

Moveme.com is a website which provides a host of moving guides, packed with advice, information and top tips to help the customers plan their home movement. The main purpose is a powerful and easy for people to search and compare service providers in all aspect to choose the best one. We, Beau Creative, build it up with idea about a simple and practical, clean and clear website. User interface is friendly with traditional green and blue color, based on elegant mint & white theme. Do not forget to check out the mobile version, Beau Creative projects always highly appreciated by the attractive and beautiful layout on mobile and tablet. Enjoy your journey with moveme.com!

view full in beheance: http://bit.ly/1AcO9zJ