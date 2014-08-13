Miguel Sánchez (PixelArtM)

Game boy DeLorean

Game boy DeLorean game boy delorean pixel art pixel 4 colors
I made the back to the future DeLorean with the style of my #GBjam game F-ROAD. PLay it here: http://gamejolt.com/games/arcade/f-road/31926/

Posted on Aug 13, 2014
