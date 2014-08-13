idesignstudio

Health And Medical Magazine V2

idesignstudio
idesignstudio
  • Save
Health And Medical Magazine V2 medecines a4 blue care doctors health hospital letter medical pharmacy stylish
Download color palette

Health And Medical Magazine V2 it is a professional and clean InDesign magazine template that can be used for any type of Health and Medical magazine. This item consist of 12 pages that fully editable and customizable. The design has a great selection of high quality page layouts, giving you a document you can use straight away, without having to design further pages.

12 pages
A4 size 297×210mm + Letter 8.5×11
Bleed 3 mm
Print Ready CMYK 300 dpi
Master pages
Text, Images and Objects are placed into the separated layers for easy editing
Paragraph styles
Character styles
Easy color update

DOWNLOAD AND MORE INFOS HERE : http://goo.gl/8UkQym

View all tags
Posted on Aug 13, 2014
idesignstudio
idesignstudio

More by idesignstudio

View profile
    • Like