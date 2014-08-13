Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Health And Medical Magazine V2 it is a professional and clean InDesign magazine template that can be used for any type of Health and Medical magazine. This item consist of 12 pages that fully editable and customizable. The design has a great selection of high quality page layouts, giving you a document you can use straight away, without having to design further pages.
12 pages
A4 size 297×210mm + Letter 8.5×11
Bleed 3 mm
Print Ready CMYK 300 dpi
Master pages
Text, Images and Objects are placed into the separated layers for easy editing
Paragraph styles
Character styles
Easy color update
DOWNLOAD AND MORE INFOS HERE : http://goo.gl/8UkQym