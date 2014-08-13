Trending designs to inspire you
The skeleton as an object is very interesting. Everyone has one, but we rarely concern ourselves with the bones underneath the muscles and skin. This image was inspired by a carved skull I once saw on instagram. The image stuck with me for months and inspired a number of sketches.
To see the full image, visit my Behance portfolio.