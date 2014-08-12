Wood Shack Creative

Stamp MMC

Stamp MMC modeling texturing lighting cinema 4d
I saw the awesome stamps that Jonas Soder made and wanted to see if I could recreate the scene. The idea is totally his, just an exercise in modeling, lighting and texturing in Cinema 4D. Check out his awesome work here: https://dribbble.com/shots/1473945-KK-Stamp?list=94427-Stamps

Rebound of
KK Stamp
By Jonas Söder
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
