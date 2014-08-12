Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I saw the awesome stamps that Jonas Soder made and wanted to see if I could recreate the scene. The idea is totally his, just an exercise in modeling, lighting and texturing in Cinema 4D. Check out his awesome work here: https://dribbble.com/shots/1473945-KK-Stamp?list=94427-Stamps