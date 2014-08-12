Susan Lee

Outward Bound

Outward Bound branding logo design logo business cards.
Download color palette

Outward Bound is a non-profit educational organization. They deliver adventure in the wilderness, urban centers, workrooms, and classrooms to help others achieve their possibilities and to inspire them to serve others and the world around them. This is a proposed logo/business card design.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
