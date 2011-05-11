Junecloud Shirt

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
So about a year ago I decided to get some shirts made: http://juncld.com/e3xd And here we are now. I'm going to actually do it this time, really.
I had always planned on making it a two color design, but I never got around to finishing the process. For the shadows I created a line pattern in Illustrator, printed it out, drew over it with pen to make it less perfect, scanned it in, auto-traced it… and now it's a bit too imperfect so I'm cleaning up all the paths by hand.
Not quite there yet, but I think it'll be worth it in the end.