Abstraction of Sound

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An old shot from my favorite design class at CMU: Methodology of Visualizations. I experimented concepts of abstractions via visual and verbal story telling skills
This piece was inspired by a part of one famous Chinese poem: The sound of pipa is like pearls falling into a jade plate/珠落玉盘.
Full shot: http://cl.ly/image/2d1o0w0W0T0L