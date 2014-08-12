Yuan Wang

Abstraction of Sound

An old shot from my favorite design class at CMU: Methodology of Visualizations. I experimented concepts of abstractions via visual and verbal story telling skills

This piece was inspired by a part of one famous Chinese poem: The sound of pipa is like pearls falling into a jade plate/珠落玉盘.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
