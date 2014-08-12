Alexandria Neonakis

CTN Figure Drawing 1
I did an all day figure drawing session at the Center Stage Gallery. I've been inspired by the work of classic illustrators such as Rene Gruau lately so I finished this one in that style.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
