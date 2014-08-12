Sherry DeLorme

The Fisher King

The Fisher King
Robin William's character from The Fisher King.
Thank you, Robin Williams for all the laughter and tears.

If you guys get a chance, check it out on Netflix. One of my all time faves.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
