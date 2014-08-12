Concept - Macbook Pro Touch

Trending designs to inspire you
Cobbled this together from a few different sources. Just a quick fun concept.
Speel: MacBook Pro - “Touch” takes the worlds most advanced notebook to the next level. It doubles the screen size, replaces the analog system with a touch screen, and with millions of apps on the app store simply makes the possibilities endless. Get in touch with your inner pro.