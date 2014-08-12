Randall Hom
Betterworks

BetterWorks Org Chart

Randall Hom
Betterworks
Randall Hom for Betterworks
  • Save
BetterWorks Org Chart organization tree chart org chart goals ui ux product
Download color palette

We just designed an org chart! It follows the same interactions as our Alignment at a Glance feature. Click on a card to expose one's direct reports.

Cascading viz 2 still 2x
Rebound of
Alignment at a Glance
By Randall Hom
View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Betterworks
Betterworks

More by Betterworks

View profile
    • Like