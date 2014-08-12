Ghayyur Jadoon

Sarmad Hashmi

gotham type identity typography
Gotham typeface used to make a minimal typographical logo. I loved the lines in this one personally so made it the main element of the design.

I hope you like it.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
