Andrew Herwig

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Andrew Herwig
Andrew Herwig
  • Save
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea disney vector minimalist classic sea water retro typography illustration poster blue jules verne
Download color palette

Minimalist poster design for the 1954 Disney classic "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea". Available for purchase at http://bit.ly/1GSxJwY

Andrew Herwig
Andrew Herwig

More by Andrew Herwig

View profile
    • Like