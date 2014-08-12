Hotpin

Karaoke Party Flyer Template

Karaoke Party Flyer Template a5 flyer modern event flyer karaoke karaoke flyer karaoke night karaoke party party talent show promotion live music
Karaoke Night Flyer Template is very modern psd flyer that will give the perfect promotion for your upcoming event or open microphone party, talent show or nightclub event! All elements are in separate layers and text is editable.
2 PSD files –A5 (5.82"x8.26"), 4"x6" size with 0.3mm bleed

AVAILABLE HERE: http://crtv.mk/afwv

