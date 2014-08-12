Karaoke Party Flyer Template

Karaoke Night Flyer Template is very modern psd flyer that will give the perfect promotion for your upcoming event or open microphone party, talent show or nightclub event! All elements are in separate layers and text is editable.

2 PSD files –A5 (5.82"x8.26"), 4"x6" size with 0.3mm bleed

AVAILABLE HERE: http://crtv.mk/afwv