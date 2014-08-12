Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The only thing that could make Portland Burger Week better...AN APP! From making a Top 5 list to crowd sourcing through Twitter the wait times, this app would bring Burger Week to the next level. Basing the colors and visual design off the Portland Burger Week ad, I imagined what a Portland Burger Week app would look like and what it could do. Features include: a list and description of all burger week participants, the ability to make and share your top 5 burgers you want to try via social media, a status/wait time update, and map.