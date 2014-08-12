The only thing that could make Portland Burger Week better...AN APP! From making a Top 5 list to crowd sourcing through Twitter the wait times, this app would bring Burger Week to the next level. Basing the colors and visual design off the Portland Burger Week ad, I imagined what a Portland Burger Week app would look like and what it could do. Features include: a list and description of all burger week participants, the ability to make and share your top 5 burgers you want to try via social media, a status/wait time update, and map.