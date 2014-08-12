Ryan Doggendorf

Burger To Fries

Burger To Fries icons menu animation storyboard idea burger fries illustration hamburger fast food diner
I know the burger thing has been done, but this menu storyboard is just for fun. It is probably too intense to ever output as a menu, but I love the idea.

Wish I had a diner client to use this on.

