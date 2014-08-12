Trending designs to inspire you
4 Header/hero spa & wellness pictures for your prosentation. Perfect for landing page, website header, presentation, individual projects or company/resort/hotel logo. Just add tagline and it's ready!
WHAT'S INCLUDED:
- 4 images inside PSD file - 3500x2500 resolution,
- 6 color options to create an unique style,
- 1 typography logo for spa & wellness resort.
Available here: https://creativemarket.com/KahunaDesign/66302-Spa-Wellness-Header-Images?u=KahunaDesign