Roko Kerovec

D-Sense

Roko Kerovec
Roko Kerovec
  • Save
D-Sense sense interior furniture geometry custom minimal roko kerovec rokac
Download color palette

Approved logo and icons for a Croatian studio that specializes in furniture and interior design.
Icons: design, development, 3D, production.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Roko Kerovec
Roko Kerovec

More by Roko Kerovec

View profile
    • Like