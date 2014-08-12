Benjamin Olive

Poopy Knight run cycle

Benjamin Olive
Benjamin Olive
  • Save
Poopy Knight run cycle digital animation flash photoshop knight
Download color palette

You could say this run cycle is... shitty. =D Poopy Knight FTW!

This is just one piece of a little project I'm wanting to put together of this guy sometime. I made this using a combo of Flash/Photoshop video layers. =)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Benjamin Olive
Benjamin Olive

More by Benjamin Olive

View profile
    • Like