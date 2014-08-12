David Resto

Goodnight Neverland

David Resto
David Resto
  • Save
Goodnight Neverland robin williams hook peter pan lettering
Download color palette

A quick sketch in memory of the of Robin Williams. One of my biggest inspirations to become the passionate clown that I am today.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
David Resto
David Resto

More by David Resto

View profile
    • Like